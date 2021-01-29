Badgers hammer Michigan State 6-0

The Wisconsin hockey team won for a fifth time in its last seven games and did so in relatively easy fashion with a 6-0 win at home against Michigan State Friday night.

Sophomore star Cole Caufield got the scoring going very early, shrugging of a cheap shot from the Spartans and finding the back of the net on the power play just 54 seconds into the game. His brother, Brock, doubled the lead just minutes later with his seventh goal of the year. Then it was Dylan Holloway’s turn to close out the scoring in the period with his fourth goal of his campaign.

Four points for No. 4, including this goal The @alliantenergy Power Through Moment of the Game pic.twitter.com/s60HYgxKW9 — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) January 30, 2021

In the second, Cole Caufield added another goal, his team-leading 12th on the year. Wisconsin then converted on another power play opportunity as Ty Pelton-Byce beat goalie Drew DeRidder to make it 5-0.

Holloway would cap the scoring in the third period with his second goal of the night and fifth on the year.

Wisconsin goalie Robbie Beydoun stopped all 19 shots he saw to pick up the win.

The Badgers improved to 10-7 overall and 8-5 in Big Ten play. The two teams will meet again on Saturday.

