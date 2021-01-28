Packers reportedly have their new special teams coach

A day after parting ways with special teams coach Shawn Mennenga, the Green Bay Packers have found his replacement.

According to the NFL Network, coach Matt LaFleur intends to promote Maurice Drayton to the position.

The #Packers are promoting Maurice Drayton to special teams coordinator, source said. Drayton has paid his dues, from The Citadel to Arena 2 to the Seinajoki (Finland) Crocodiles to the CFL and beyond. Now, he's an NFL coordinator. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 28, 2021

Drayton has spent the last three years with the Packers, serving as the assistant specials teams coach to former coordinator Ron Zook in 2018 and then Mennenga the last two seasons.

Prior to coming to Green Bay, Drayton was with the Indianapolis Colts for two years. Drayton also spent 14 years coaching college football, including nine years at The Citadel.

Drayton has a large task in front of him. Green Bay’s special teams units really struggled the last two seasons, finishing 29th in NFL writer Rick Gosselin’s 2020 rankings. In 2019, the Packers were 26th.

Related

Comments

comments