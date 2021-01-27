Packers reportedly set to part ways with special teams coordinator

The Green Bay Packers will have a new special teams coordinator next season.

According to the NFL Network, team is parting ways with current coordinator Shawn Mennenga after two years on the job.

The #Packers are parting ways with special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 27, 2021

Rick Gosselin, formerly of the Dallas Morning News, puts together well-respected special teams rankings each season and Mennenga’s unit finished 29th in 2020 and 26th in 2019. Among the issues this past season was punt coverage, as the Packers allowed a pair of touchdowns. They also failed to get much going in the kick or punt return game.

As for defensive coordinator Mike Pettine, he had his exit interview Wednesday. According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, Pettine’s contract ran out at the end of the season and it’s unclear if he will return.

