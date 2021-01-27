Packers: Former safety LeRoy Butler comes up short in bid for Pro Football Hall of Fame

It appears Leroy Butler’s path to the Pro Football Hall of Fame has been halted just short once again.

Though the class won’t be announced until the night before Super Bowl LV, Butler sent out a tweet indicating he had not made it.

🙏🏽 maybe next year!! 😊 plus it’s always a good thing, to be discussed with the best to ever play THE GAME! — leroy butler (@leap36) January 27, 2021

Butler was a finalist for a second straight year and he seems destined to get in at some point. Green Bay’s second-round pick in 1990, Butler was a 4-time All-Pro and one of the leaders of defense that helped the Packers win Super Bowl XXXI.

The Florida State product racked up 38 interceptions, 20.5 sacks, 13 forced fumbles and scored three touchdowns during his 12 years in the NFL. Butler is currently the only member of the NFL’s 1990s All-Decade First Team that has not been enshrined in Canton.

Candidates are voted on be a selection committee mostly made up of reporters that cover the NFL and must receive 80% of the vote to get in.

Another former Packers defensive back, Charles Woodson, is in his first year of eligibility and is expected to be part of the 2021 class.

