Miller Park signage comes down, American Family Field signage goes up

Miller Park officially became American Family Field on January 1, but it wasn’t until Wednesday that the process of replacing some of the signage outside of the ballpark began.

Reporters gathered in the morning to watch as crews took apart one of the signs that fans have seen on their way into the parking lot since the stadium opened in 2001.

The sign will be replaced with this new one.

American Family Insurance is reportedly paying $4 million per year for stadium naming rights after MillerCoors decided not to re-up after the initial 20-year naming rights deal expired.

