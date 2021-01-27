Colorado State reportedly hiring Wisconsin QB coach

Wisconsin will reportedly be looking for a new quarterbacks coach.

According to FootballScoop.com, Colorado State is set to make Jon Budmayr its new offensive coordinator.

Budmayr has overseen the Badgers quarterbacks since 2018, though he has been on coach Paul Chryst’s staff in some capacity in Madison since 2015. He was also a graduate assistant for one year under Chryst at Pittsburgh in 2014.

An Illinois native, Budmayr came to UW in 2009 as a 3-star quarterback recruit. Injuries derailed his career early on and he eventually became a student assistant in 2012 and 2013.

Budmayr took on added responsibilities in 2020, working with offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph in calling plays, something Chryst had done in prior years.

One potential replacement for Budmayr would be another former Wisconsin quarterback in Scott Tolzien. He spent this past season working for former Packers coach Mike McCarthy in Dallas as an assistant coach, but the year before that he was with the Badgers in a support role breaking down film on a week-to-week basis.

Tolzien led Wisconsin to a Big Ten title in 2010 before going on to a 6-year career in the NFL.

