Rodgers: No reason to think I won’t be back, but there are no absolutes

Two days after setting social media ablaze with comments about his uncertain future following an NFC Championship Game loss to Tampa Bay, quarterback Aaron Rodgers downplayed the far-fetched notion he would not be back with the Green Bay Packers for the 2021 season.

“I don’t feel like I said anything I hadn’t said before. I said it the first time I talked to the media [after Green Bay drafted Jordan Love]. It was more of a realization I think that ultimately my future is not necessarily in my control. I think that kind of hit me in the moment,” Rodgers said during his Tuesday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. “Obviously after the season that I had, potentially winning MVP, we obviously made another good run, I don’t think there is any reason why I wouldn’t be back. But there’s not many absolutes, as you guys know, in this business. To make an absolute statement about something that is not an absolute I didn’t do it. I guess that’s why it went kind of nuts.”

Rodgers is coming off a season in which he threw a franchise-record 48 touchdowns and posted the second-best quarterback rating in NFL history. It was a bounce-back campaign after two years that weren’t at the level everyone had grown accustomed to seeing from the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

Though he’s signed through the 2023 season, his contract is setup so that Green Bay could move on from Rodgers after next year without too much of a hit to the salary cap, leaving him a lame duck in 2021. There was a report from ProFootballTalk.com that Rodgers wanted a new contract, one that could potentially show the Packers commitment to him on more than a year-to-year basis.

“I did see some of these comments being made, and I don’t want to go through them one-by-one and talk about the falsehoods being said out there, but I haven’t even had the conversations yet,” Rodgers said. “But I’m around this week, so I am not jetting out of town saying ‘sayonara Green Bay.’ There are conversations to be had and I am going to have them with the right people. But it’s the same conversations that we have every single year. There’s no big, you know, I am going to come to the table with ‘I need this and this and this.’”

Rodgers, who will turn 38 next December, said those conversations will be with GM Brian Gutekunst, President/CEO Mark Murphy and coach Matt LaFleur.

“Look, we have honest conversations about where we’re at every single year,” Rodgers said. “I’ve had these conversations for years. I think it’s part of being a leader on the squad and having the pulse of the team and the direction we’re going. We’ll have the same conversation we do every year. I always look forward to those conversations.”

