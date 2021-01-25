Badgers drop out of the top 10

Wisconsin has fallen out of the top 10 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

The Badgers, coming off a week in which they beat Northwestern but lost at home to Ohio State, dropped four spots to No. 14. It’s the first time they’ve been out of the top 10 since Week 4 of the season.

Coach Greg Gard’s club is one of six Big Ten teams in the poll. Michigan jumped three spots to No. 4, while Iowa, which fell at home to Indiana, came in at No. 7, down three slots from last week. The Buckeyes moved up two spots to No. 13, while Illinois shot up three places to No. 19. Minnesota came in at No. 21 after being at No. 17 last week.

Wisconsin has a chance to get back on track when it hits the road for a pair of games this week. The Badgers will look for a measure of revenge against Maryland on Wednesday after the Terrapins beat them at home in December. And then Wisconsin will head to Penn State to take on the Nittany Lions on Saturday.

