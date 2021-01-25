All-Pro Corey Linsley says agent hasn’t had any contract talks with Packers

Corey Linsley may have played his last game as a member of the Green Bay Packers.

The All-Pro center is one of several key free agents that could hit the open market in early March if they don’t come to agreements with the club. Despite Linsley’s success this season, he and his representatives have not had any serious talks with the Packers about working on a new deal.

“My agent hasn’t had any talks with the Packers. That’s obviously not to say that something couldn’t happen, but up to this point it’s kind of been complimentary but nothing of substance,” he told the media Monday afternoon. “Again, I felt like I personally had a good year. Obviously, we didn’t get the goal that we wanted to, but I feel like I put out some good film and hopefully a team values that. We’ll move into free agency with that in mind.”

A fifth-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Linsley has been a starter since his rookie season. He’s manned the middle of the Packers line in 110 games, including all four of their NFC Championship Game losses. This year he earned All-Pro honors for the first time in his career and was the highest-graded center by Pro Football Focus.

“A lot of emotions going on,” Linsley said when asked if it felt like he had played his final game with the Packers. “I feel like I put out some good film and did the best that I could this year, and hopefully if the Packers don’t re-sign me then hopefully another team will. There’s not much to put behind it right now just because the game and everything. A lot of it is out of my control. I did what I could this year.”

Linsley, who will turn 30 before next season, saw two other teammates that were set to be free agents get paid in defensive tackle Kenny Clark and left tackle David Bakhtiari. The Packers also have decisions to make on running backs Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams, along with cornerback Kevin King. There likely won’t be enough money to go around for all of them, meaning the loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday could have been Linsley’s last with the only team he’s ever known.

“I’m going to miss the guys in the locker room for sure,” Linsley said, talking as if he already knew how everything will play out. “This locker room is a great locker room. Again, if it doesn’t happen the dudes in here are fantastic. The leaders in here are fantastic. Everybody. Can’t say enough about them. That’s going to be tough. Other than that, this is a business. It is what it is. Some guys, it’s just what happens.”

Related

Comments

comments