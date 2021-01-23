No. 10 Wisconsin falls at home to No. 15 Ohio State

No. 15 Ohio State snapped its three-game losing streak to No. 10 Wisconsin with a 74-62 win on Saturday at the Kohl Center.

Forward E.J. Liddell paced the Buckeyes with 20 points and 7 rebounds, while forward Seth Towns contributed 10 points off the bench.

Of the eight players that stepped on the floor for Ohio State, seven of them scored at least eight points, as the road team hit on 50.9% of its shots for the game. The only team to shoot better against Wisconsin this season was Michigan in its 23-point win less than two weeks ago.

Four Badgers scored in double figures, led by 13 points from Aleem Ford. The senior forward went 4-for-8 from beyond the arc, but the rest of the team was a combined 3-for-20 from deep. It’s the fourth-straight game Wisconsin has not hit at least 40% on its 3-pointers, tied for the longest streak since going five games in the early January last season.

Senior D’Mitrik Trice scored 12 points and handed out eight assists, tied for the second-most in his career.

After scoring a career-high 14 points in a win over Northwestern, sophomore Tyler Wahl was limited to just 17 minutes due to foul trouble. He scored four points and had four rebounds.

Senior Nate Reuvers gave the Badgers 11 points off the bench.

The loss was Wisconsin second at home this year after winning 14 straight. It dropped the Badgers to 6-3 in Big Ten play, two games back of conference leader Michigan.

Wisconsin will now hit the road to face Maryland on Wednesday and Penn State on Saturday.

