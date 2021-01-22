Final NFC title game injury report: CB Kevin King questionable, DL Kingsley Keke out

The Green Bay Packers will enter the NFC Championship Game with a largely healthy team, though one injury concern did pop up Friday.

Cornerback Kevin King did not practice due to a back issue. Coach Matt LaFleur told reporters that they’ll give King time and see where he is come Sunday, but they are hopeful he’ll be good to go.

Defensive lineman Kingsley Keke (concussion) practiced on a limited basis earlier in the week but did not take part Friday and will miss the game.

Otherwise, the Packers injury report looks good. Running back AJ Dillon (quad) and kicker Mason Crosby (shoulder) have been cleared to play after getting injured in last week’s win against the Los Angeles Rams.

The final injury report for Tampa Bay was a bit of a mixed bag. The team ruled out wide receiver Antonio Brown (knee), and listed safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) as questionable.

However, the Bucs did activate defensive tackle Vita Vea off of injured reserve. He hasn’t played since Week 5, but is a run-stopping force at 347 pounds. Tampa Bay’s run defense was tops in the NFL without him and gets even better with his return.

Final injury report for #Packers|#Bucs. DL Kingsley Keke out for Green Bay, CB Kevin King questionable. pic.twitter.com/ggTOEfApwX — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) January 22, 2021

