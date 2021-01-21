Veteran CB Tramon Williams is back with the Packers

Tramon Williams has rejoined the Green Bay Packers.

The team announced it had signed the veteran cornerback to its practice squad. Williams was at Lambeau Field and went through practice with the rest of the team Thursday in advance of the NFC title game against Tampa Bay on Sunday.

“It’s great to have him back in the building,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “Such a great veteran leader. Obviously he’s played a lot of ball. It’s great to have him in a Green Bay Packer uniform. That’s for sure.”

Williams started his career with the Packers in late 2006, as the late Ted Thompson signed him to the practice squad after he was cut by the Houston Texans in training camp. He would spend the next eight seasons with Green Bay, playing a vital role in the Packers run to their Super Bowl XLV title.

He left after the 2014 season, playing two years with Cleveland and another with Arizona before returning to the Packers in 2018 for another two seasons. He was not resigned after last year and ended up signing midseason with Baltimore where he played in seven games. The Ravens cut him after they lost to Buffalo last Saturday in the playoffs.

“It’s great to have him back, just a great calming veteran presence,” defensive coordinator Mike Pettine said. “I just think it’s so good for our guys, especially in the (defensive back) room. He proved this year that he can still do it. I think it was a great move to bring it here.

“(Thursday) was the first day he was in the building, so we don’t have a great feel just yet of where he is and looking at his role, but we’re thrilled that he is here. It certainly gives us some options.”

This year teams are allowed to elevate two players from the practice squad for game day, and LaFleur said they would take it through the week to decide whether Williams would be one of those for them this week.

