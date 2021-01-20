NBA postpones Bucks-Wizards game scheduled for Friday

Milwaukee has joined the growing number of NBA teams that have had games postponed due to COVID-19.

The league announced Wednesday night that the Bucks game scheduled for Friday against the Washington Wizards was being postponed.

The game is being postponed due to the number of unavailable players for the Wizards, contact tracing for other players on their roster, and the length of time preceding the game during which the team was unable to practice. — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 21, 2021

This is the sixth consecutive game that Washington has had postponed due to COVID-19 issues and the 17th NBA game postponed this season.

For Milwaukee it means they won’t be playing on back-to-back nights. The Bucks had been scheduled to face the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday and the Wizards on Friday. Now, they’ll face the Lakers and then not play again until hosting Atlanta on Sunday.

It’s unclear when the game against the Wizards will be made up.

