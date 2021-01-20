Aaron Rodgers named PFWA MVP

The awards have started to come in for Aaron Rodgers.

It was announced Wednesday that the Green Bay Packers quarterback had been voted the NFL’s Most Valuable Player by the Pro Football Writers of America.

Packers' Rodgers PFWA NFL MVP; Titans' Henry Offensive Player of the Year; Rams' Donald Defensive Player of the Year #PFWAAwards https://t.co/zj158gONbA — Pro Football Writers (@PFWAwriters) January 20, 2021

It’s the third time in Rodgers’ career that he has earned the honor from the PFWA. In what is perhaps a sign of things to come, the PFWA’s MVP has also been named the Associated Press MVP every year since 2004, including Rodgers in 2011 and 2014.

Green Bay is in its second-straight NFC title game in large part due to Rodgers putting together what many believe is the best season of his career. He threw for a Packers’ record 48 touchdowns and completed a franchise-best 70.7% of his passes. His passer rating of 121.5 was the second-best in NFL history, trailing only his 2011 season when he posted a 122.5 rating.

That effort helped the Packers to a 13-3 record and the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. They will face the fifth-seeded Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game with the winner moving on to Super Bowl LV.

