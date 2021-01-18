Wisconsin moves down in latest AP Top 25

Wisconsin’s blowout loss to Michigan didn’t hurt it too bad in the latest AP Top 25.

The poll released Monday showed the Badgers at No. 10 in the country, down just one spot from last week. That’s despite a 23-point loss at Michigan, though UW did rebound with a nice road win at Rutgers on Friday.

Wisconsin is one six Big Ten teams in the poll. Iowa is still ranked the highest at No. 4, up one from last week. The Wolverines, which followed up its dominating win over the Badgers by losing its first game of the season at Minnesota, stayed at No. 7. Ohio State and the Gophers both jumped six spots, going to No. 15 and No. 17, respectively. Illinois is the final Big Ten team in the poll at No. 23, down eight places from last week.

Unbeaten Gonzaga remains No. 1 in the poll, with 12-0 Baylor at No. 2 and Villanova at No. 3.

Meanwhile, in the NET Rankings, an important tool used by the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee, Wisconsin is sitting at No. 15. Three Big Ten teams — Iowa (No. 3), Michigan (No. 5) and Illinois (No. 9) — are ahead of the Badgers.

Wisconsin will play a pair of home games this week, with Northwestern coming to the Kohl Center on Wednesday and the Buckeyes visiting on Saturday.

Related

Comments

comments