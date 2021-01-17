Wisconsin CB announces he’s returning for 6th season

Wisconsin is getting another starter back for its 2021 defense.

Cornerback Caesar Williams announced Sunday he planned to take advantage of a waiver from the NCAA due to the pandemic and return for a sixth season. It gives the Badgers eight starters back on that side of the ball.

Williams started all seven games for Wisconsin this season, finishing with 18 tackles, one tackle for loss and two pass breakups. The Texas product was part of a unit that finished fourth in the Big Ten in passing defense in 2020.

The 6-foot, 188-pound Williams is the fifth known senior that will return in 2021, joining wide receiver Kendric Pryor, safety Collin Wilder, outside linebacker Noah Burks and inside linebacker Mike Maskalunas.

I really just want to pick Jack off 😂 but it’s all love. — Caesar Williams (@Caesar_Austin) January 18, 2021

The one big name that has yet to announce his intentions is wide receiver Danny Davis. Wisconsin’s top target on the outside played in just two games due to injury.

Wide receiver Jack Dunn had also indicated he was interested in returning but there has been nothing official from him. Players have until March 1 to decide.

Related

Comments

comments