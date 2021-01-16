Badgers earn 4-0 win over Arizona State

The Wisconsin hockey team is back above .500 on the season.

The Badgers got there with a 4-0 win over Arizona State on Saturday in the first game of two this weekend between the clubs.

Wisconsin jumped all over the Sun Devils in the first period, netting three goals. Foward Jack Gorniak got things going just 2:37 into the game with his fourth goal of the year. That was followed less than five minutes later by defenseman Josh Ess slotting one home, his second on the season. Forward Ty Pelton-Byce capped the scoring in the period with his second goal this year.

In the second period, defenseman Tyler Inamoto scored Wisconsin’s final goal of the afternoon, his first of the campaign.

All the goals more than stood up thanks to a largely inept Arizona State offense. The Sun Devils only had 11 shots all game and goalie Cameron Rowe was rarely under much pressure. The shutout was just the second for the Badgers this year.

The win improved Wisconsin’s record to 7-6 and the Badgers will go for the two-game sweep on Sunday.

