No new positive COVID-19 tests for the Packers

A day after having to place tackle Jared Veldheer on the reserve/COVID-19 list due to him reportedly testing positive, the Green Bay Packers had no new positive tests.

“I slept pretty good last night,” coach Matt LaFleur said when asked how uneasy his night was as he waited to see whether more positive test results would follow Thursday morning. “Just really confident in our protocols and our approach and how we handle things around here.”

Veldheer just joined the team Tuesday after being added from the Indianapolis Colts practice squad. He practiced that day and went through meetings. However, it was determined that he was not considered a close contact with any other player, meaning no one else had to go on the reserve/COVID-19 list as a result.

When training camp started, he offensive line took over the normal media auditorium to use as its meeting room.

“It’s very, very spread out,” tackle Billy Turner said Thursday. “I don’t know if it’s even two people per row. You can’t get anywhere near the closest person to you without getting up and walking towards them. Thank goodness it is a giant room.”

Still, Veldheer did practice with the team and was in the facility. While no one tested positive as of Thursday morning, the testing will continue leading up to the game and into next week if the Packers move on in the playoffs.

“Some of the stuff is out of your control,” LaFleur said when asked if potential future positive tests were something he worried about. “One thing we talked about all season long is you’ve got to be ready to adjust, but until you know what you’re adjusting to it’s kind of hard to predict. I’m not going to focus on things I have no control over. We’re going to focus on playing the LA Rams. We’re going to focus on doing the best job that we can to prepare our guys to get ready to play. That’s where our sole focus lies.”

Turner echoed his coach’s sentiments.

“It’s an unfortunate situation for Jared but at the same time we’re moving forward as if we got all our players and everybody up and ready to play,” Turner said. “That’s what we’re thinking unless something else happens.”

