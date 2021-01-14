Final injury report: Jared Goff to start at QB for Rams, Packers likely without Kingsley Keke

The Los Angeles Rams will be starting Jared Goff at quarterback on Saturday.

Coach Sean McVay said Thursday that John Wolford had been ruled out for the NFC Divisional Round game against Green Bay, meaning Goff will be under center. Alerted to the news while talking with reporters, Packers coach Matt LaFleur wasn’t overly surprised.

“I’d have to go talk to (defensive coordinator Mike) Pettine, but certainly I think we were pretty much preparing for Jared all week,” LaFleur told reporters. “It doesn’t change too much.”

Wolford suffered a neck injury early in last week’s game against Seattle. It forced Goff into action less than two weeks removed from thumb surgery. He threw for 155 yards and one touchdown but completed only 47.4% of his passes. Goff was seen throwing with gloves on earlier this week in practice, something to monitor as he plays in temperatures that are likely to dip below freezing for just the third time in his NFL career.

While Wolford is out, defensive tackle Aaron Donald is in. He’s battling a rib injury that knocked him from the game against the Seahawks. But he told reporters Wednesday he feels good and did not have an injury designation on the final injury report.

Two other starters, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and offensive lineman David Edwards, are listed as questionable.

For the Packers, defensive lineman Kingsley Keke (concussion) is listed as doubtful. Everyone else is expected to play.

Related

Comments

comments