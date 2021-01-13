Wisconsin adds forward to 2021 class

Wisconsin has made a late addition to its 2021 recruiting class.

According to 247Sports, the Badgers have gotten a commitment from 3-star forward Markus Ilver (Hudson, Ohio).

Ilver, a native of Estonia, is rated as the sixth-best player in the state of Ohio and the 38th-best power forward in the country.

The 6-foot-8, 195-pound Ilver chose Wisconsin over offers from Nebraska, Utah, Xavier, East Carolina and others.

Ilver joins point guard Chucky Hepburn, and forwards Chris Hodges and Matthews Mors as part of Wisconsin’s 2021 class.

Welcome aboard!!!! Let’s get to work🦡 https://t.co/HtoKbIyP43 — Matthew Mors (@matthew_mors) January 13, 2021

Related

Comments

comments