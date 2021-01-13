Packers tackle Jared Veldheer reportedly tests positive for COVID-19

COVID-19 is impacting the Green Bay Packers as they prepare for their NFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday.

A day after signing tackle Jared Veldheer off of the Indianapolis Colts practice squad, the team placed the veteran on the reserve/COVID-19 list after he reportedly tested positive. He will miss the game.

The Packers have placed recently signed OT Jared Veldheer on the COVID-19 list as a result of a positive test. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 13, 2021

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Packers appear to have avoided any issues with other players being considered close contacts. If the NFL had determined another player was in sustained close contact with Veldheer, they would also be put on the reserve/COVID-19 list and miss Saturday’s game.

The Packers must now hope the damage is limited to Veldheer, as testing will continue each day in advance of Saturday’s game.

The Packers had two players test positive earlier this season — running back AJ Dillon and linebacker Krys Barnes. Both missed multiple games, with Dillon missing more than a month. As a result of close contacts with those two, several other players missed time as well.

Related

Comments

comments