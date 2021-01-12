No. 9 Badgers no match for unbeaten Michigan

A battle of top-10 teams Tuesday night was no battle at all.

No. 7 Michigan (11-0, 6-0) stayed unbeaten with a dominating 77-54 win over No. 9 Wisconsin (10-3, 4-2) in Ann Arbor.

The Wolverines only led 26-23 with 6:21 left in the first half, but things got out of hand quickly after that. Michigan went on a 14-0 run to end the half and then opened the second half on a 29-6 run. In total, the Wolverines outscored Wisconsin 43-6 during that 16 minute, 18 second portion of the game. Michigan eventually grew its lead to 40 points, showing everyone their first 10 wins were anything but a fluke.

The Badgers struggled at both ends of the floor, allowing Michigan to shoot 51.6% from the field, including going 9-for-16 (56.3%) from beyond the arc. On offense, Wisconsin shot a season-worst 30.8%, while going 9-for-28 on 3-pointers.

Guard Mike Smith led the way for Michigan scoring 16 points and dishing out six assists. Forward Franz Wagner had a double double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, while also picking up four steals. Forward Isaiah Livers did it all, too, with 13 points, six rebounds, three assists and three blocks.

Wisconsin got a game-high 20 points from senior D’Mitrik Trice. Forward Micah Potter was on the bench for much of Michigan’s run in the first half with foul trouble. He ended up being the only other player in double digits for the Badgers by scoring 12 points and grabbing six rebounds. The rest of Wisconsin’s starting lineup — Nate Reuvers, Brad Davison and Aleem Ford — went a combined 5-for-25 from the field, while the bench contributed just 10 points and got nothing from freshman Jonathan Davis (0-for-6).

The 23-point loss was the largest the Badgers have experienced since Purdue beat them by 28 in January of 2018. Wisconsin hosted the No. 3 Boilermakers the next month in Madison and pulled off a huge upset win. Michigan will travel to the Kohl Center next month.

The Badgers will now move on and get ready for another tough road game on Friday at Rutgers.

