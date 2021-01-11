Packers reportedly sign veteran OL Jared Veldheer

Green Bay has added some veteran offensive line help in advance of Saturday’s NFC Divisional Round game against Los Angeles.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Packers have signed tackle Jared Veldheer off of the Indianapolis Colts practice squad. Veldheer was actually called up by the Colts and started in their last two games, including their AFC Wild Card loss to Buffalo last Saturday.

The name should be a familiar one to Packers fans. The 33-year-old came out of retirement last season and joined Green Bay for the final stretch of the season. When Bryan Bulaga got sick and was unable to play against Seattle in the playoffs, Veldheer filled in and performed admirably in that victory.

Green Bay’s offensive line took a significant hit prior to Week 17 this year when left tackle David Bakhtiari went down with a torn ACL. It’s expected that Billy Turner, as he did in the finale against Chicago, will be the left tackle, while Rick Wagner will be the right tackle. However, Veldheer gives the Packers a veteran that can play both tackle spots.

According to Schefter, Veldheer would become the first player in NFL history to play for two different teams in the playoffs.

