Wisconsin hockey knocks off No. 1 Minnesota

The No. 1 team in the country is unbeaten no more.

No. 12 Wisconsin saw to that on Saturday with a 3-1 win over Minnesota at La Bahn Arena in Madison.

UNDEFEATED NO MORE! The Badgers claim game one of the series and snap Minnesota's 10 game win streak!#OnWisconsin || @UWHealth pic.twitter.com/oR0TWXttXG — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) January 10, 2021

Playing in their first game since Dec. 4, the Badgers got the scoring going in the second period as Linus Weissbach broke through for his sixth goal of the year. Wisconsin doubled its advantage in the third as Tarek Baker lit the lamp with his second goal of the season.

The Gophers got back into the game at the 7:50 mark of the final period as Sampo Ranta beat Wisconsin goalie Robbie Beydoun. But they could never find the equalizer and the Badgers got an empty net goal from Owen Lindmark to put the game away.

Beydoun was great for Wisconsin, as he stopped 34 of the 35 shots he faced.

The two teams will meet again on Sunday.

TFW you give your rival their first loss of the season. 😏@BadgerMHockey defeats the Gophers, 3-1. pic.twitter.com/9K8LBCpBLi — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) January 10, 2021

