Packers to issue 6,000 tickets for first playoff game

Lambeau Field will feel a little more lively next weekend.

The Packers announced Thursday they would welcome approximately 6,000 fans to their NFC Divisional Round game.

“Our players have enjoyed the energy provided by the limited fans we’ve had over the past four games. We’re looking forward to welcoming our Season Ticket Holders to add to that atmosphere in the playoffs,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “We’ve seen our COVID-19 protocols in action and are confident we can safely add additional fans.”

The tickets will be made available for purchase to season ticket holders that opted in prior to the season. The price of the tickets will range from $127 to $177 based on location. Tickets can not be resold or transferred, and all tickets will be mobile.

In addition to the ticketed fans, the Packers will welcome invited frontline healthcare workers and first responders to the stadium.

