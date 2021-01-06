Bucks hammer Pistons for third straight win

The Milwaukee Bucks rolled to an easy 130-115 win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum.

Milwaukee dropped 82 points in the first half and owned a 26-point lead at the break and the end of the third quarter. Detroit made a slight run in the fourth before the Bucks put it away.

Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was one of six Milwaukee players in double figures, leading the way with 25 points. Forward Khris Middleton had 23 points and seven assists, while center Brook Lopez chipped in 17 points.

Forward Bobby Portis had a double double off the bench with 16 points and 11 rebounds, while rookie forward Jordan Nwora had 11 points.

Detroit got 31 points and nine rebounds from forward Jerami Grant, while guard Saddiq Bey gave the Pistons 20 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

Milwaukee won its third straight game to improve to 5-3 overall and 4-0 at home.

Reaction to Kenosha shooting

In August, when Jacob Blake was shot by a police officer in Kenosha, Milwaukee was the first NBA team to decide not to play its game the following day to make a statement and draw more attention to racial injustice and the need for change.

On the day after authorities in Kenosha decided not to file charges against that officer, the Bucks and the Pistons made another statement, this one coming at the start of the game.

Afterwards, Lopez told reporters that the first two possessions were each seven seconds long in a nod toward the seven times Blake was shot.

Brook Lopez confirms that each of the first two possessions were purposely seven seconds long to remember the seven times that Jacob Blake was shot. — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) January 7, 2021

