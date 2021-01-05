Two former Packers named Pro Football HOF finalists

A pair of former Green Bay Packers defensive backs are among the finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The 15 modern-era finalists for 2021 were announced Tuesday and among them were safety Leroy Butler and cornerback Charles Woodson.
Woodson is a slam dunk pick in his first year of eligibility. In his 18 years in the NFL, including seven with the Packers, the former Michigan star was a 9-time Pro Bowl selection, 4-time All-Pro and the 2009 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Woodson was the leader of a Green Bay defense that helped the Packers claim a fourth Super Bowl title in 2010.
Butler is a finalist for a second straight year. Widely considered one of the best safeties of his era, Butler is the only offensive or defensive player named to the NFL 1990s All-Decade Team that isn’t already enshrined in Canton. A second-round pick by the Packers in 1990, Butler was a 4-time Pro Bowl selection, 4-time All-Pro and was a part of Green Bay’s Super Bowl XXXI title team.
I am truly honored to be a @ProFootballHOF finalist again this year, congrats to the other guys!, THANK YOU FANS!
— leroy butler (@leap36) January 6, 2021
The other finalists are:
Jared Allen, DE
Ronde Barber, DB
Torry Holt, WR
Calvin Johnson, WR
John Lynch, FS
Peyton Manning, QB
Clay Matthews Jr., LB
Sam Mills, LB
Richard Seymour, DE/DT
Zach Thomas, LB
Reggie Wayne, WR