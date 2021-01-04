Former Badgers quarterback Jack Coan has found a new home

Jack Coan has found a new team.

The former Wisconsin quarterback tweeted for the first time in more than three years to deliver the news that he was transferring to Notre Dame.

Extremely thankful for the opportunity. Let’s get to work! @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/wKCEbWFgzY — Jack Coan (@jcoan17) January 5, 2021

The Badgers and Irish are scheduled to play Sept. 25 in Chicago at Solider Field.

According to 247Sports.com’s Tom Loy, Coan will compete with sophomore Brendon Clark, freshman Drew Pyne and incoming 4-star recruit Tyler Buchner to replace senior starter Ian Book, who led Notre Dame to the College Football Playoff this season.

Coan knows the school well, as he was committed to play lacrosse for the Irish before choosing to play football for Wisconsin.

Coan started 18 games for the Badgers, including all 14 in 2019 when Wisconsin won the Big Ten West and played in the Rose Bowl. He threw for 2,727 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. He was poised to be the starter again in 2020 but a foot injury in fall camp derailed his season. The New York product never took a snap for the Badgers and was replaced by redshirt freshman Graham Mertz.

A few former teammates reacted to the news on Twitter:

Let’s goo!! — David Moorman (@DMoorman68) January 5, 2021

Related

Comments

comments