Bucks beat Pistons, Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 43 points

Milwaukee moved above .500 for the first time this season with a 125-115 win against Detroit on Monday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo topped 40 points for an 18th time in his career, scoring a season-high 43 points to help the Bucks beat the Pistons for an eighth straight time. The forward added nine rebounds and four assists as Milwaukee took the first game of two between the clubs this week.

Forward Khris Middleton had 19, while guard Jrue Holiday added 15 points and seven assists. Milwaukee got 35 points from its bench, including 11 from guard D.J. Augustin.

As a team, the Bucks shot a season-best 57.6% from the field, which included going 14-for-34 from beyond the arc.

Playing without one of their top weapons in forward Blake Griffin, the Pistons got 24 points each from guard Derrick Rose and forward Jerami Grant.

With the win, Milwaukee improved to 4-3 on the year. The Bucks will face Detroit again on Wednesday.

