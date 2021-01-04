Badgers drop two spots in latest AP Top 25

Wisconsin’s split of its two games last week didn’t hurt it too bad in the national polls.

The latest Associated Press Top 25 poll was released Monday and the Badgers were down two spots to No. 8. Wisconsin’s week consisted of a loss to unranked Maryland and a win against then No. 21 Minnesota before its game at Penn State on Sunday was postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Nittany Lions.

The Badgers are one of seven Big Ten teams in the poll, the most of any conference in the country. That includes Iowa, which jumped five spots to No. 5. Unbeaten Michigan moved up six spots to No. 10, while Illinois got bumped up three spots to No. 12. Rutgers comes in at No. 15, down one spot from last week, while the Gophers got a big boost going from No. 21 to No. 16. Michigan State took the biggest hit, dropping six slots to No. 23.

Wisconsin is slated to play Indiana on Thursday in Madison. The Hoosiers were among the teams in the receiving votes category.

Gonzaga remains No. 1 in the poll at 10-0, while Baylor, Villanova, Texas and the Hawkeyes round out the top five.

You can find the full poll here.

Related

Comments

comments