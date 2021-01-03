Wisconsin WR returning for another senior season

Two-and-a-half games wasn’t enough for Kendric Pryor.

The Wisconsin wide receiver announced Sunday he was taking advantage of the NCAA’s waiver giving all fall athletes an extra year of eligibility and returning to Madison for 2021.

Pryor played in just three games in 2020 due to injury. He got a full game against Illinois, but left the Michigan and Indiana games early with upper body injuries, both of which were believed to be head injuries.

In the games he did play, Pryor had eight catches for 119 yards, while also carrying twice for nine yards. In his career, the Illinois native has 67 catches for 849 yards and five touchdowns. He’s also been a big part of the running game, adding 368 yards and another five touchdowns on the ground.

Without Pryor and fellow receiver Danny Davis, the Wisconsin passing game struggled mightily and led to the Badgers scoring less than 10 points in three straight games for the first time since 1990.

With Pryor returning all eyes turn to Davis. He missed the final five games with an undisclosed injury. Last month, offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph said he believed Pryor and Davis would return for another shot at their senior years.

On Saturday, tight end Jake Ferguson, linebacker Jake Sanborn and cornerback Faion Hicks — all juniors — announced they would be coming back in 2021.

Related

Comments

comments