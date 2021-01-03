Wisconsin DL coach leaving for Vanderbilt

Wisconsin is looking for a new defensive line coach.

As first reported by Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman, Inoke Breckterfield has taken the same job on new Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea’s staff in Nashville.

Breckterfield and Lea have history together, as both were on the UCLA staff in 2011. Breckterfield coached the defensive line, while Lea was the linebackers coach.

Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst brought Breckterfield to Madison with him from Pittsburgh in 2015. During his tenure, the Badgers were among the best run-stopping teams in the country. That included this past season when they ranked No. 6 in the country.

According to the assistant coach salary database put tougher by USA Today, Breckterfield made $425,000 in 2020.

