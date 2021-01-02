Wisconsin’s most productive players returning for senior seasons

Wisconsin’s most productive players on offense and defense will return for the 2021 season.

Junior tight end Jake Ferguson and junior linebacker Jack Sanborn announced Saturday they will be back in Madison for their senior years.

More work still to be done‼️ pic.twitter.com/ewfNhL3xvY — Jack Sanborn (@JackSanborn79) January 2, 2021

A first-team All-Big Ten pick, Ferguson led the Badgers in receptions (30), yards (305) and touchdowns (4) in 2020. With his career totals of 99 catches, 1,168 yards and 10 touchdowns, the Madison native will have a chance to finish his career as the second-most productive tight end in Wisconsin history.

Sanborn returns after earning All-Big Ten honors while leading a top-10 Wisconsin defense in tackles. He also had four tackles for loss and a sack. Sanborn was named the Duke’s Mayo Bowl MVP in Wisconsin’s 42-28 victory.

Cornerback Faion Hicks also announced he would be coming back for his senior season.

