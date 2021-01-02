Wisconsin’s game at Penn State postponed

Wisconsin won’t face Penn State on Sunday as expected.

The two schools announced Saturday the game was being postponed.

UW statement:

The men’s basketball game between Wisconsin and Penn State, scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 3, is being postponed, as mutually agreed upon by both teams due to health and safety concerns. The two schools will work with the Big Ten Conference to reschedule the game.



The Badgers will be off on Sunday before resuming practice on Monday ahead of their game Thursday against Indiana at the Kohl Center.

The Big Ten built the schedule with potential COVID-19 postponements in mind, leaving dates open later in the calendar that will likely allow for the schools to make the game up.

