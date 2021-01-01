Wisconsin running back enters transfer portal

Nakia Watson’s time in Madison has come to an end.

As first reported by Josh Schafer of 247Sports, the Wisconsin running back has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.

Watson started four of Wisconsin’s seven games, but did not play in the final two contests of the season for undisclosed reasons. He carried 53 times for 191 yards (3.6 yards per carry) and three touchdowns this year. The Texas product finished his career with 522 yards and five touchdowns.

Though Watson was the starter to open the year, true freshman Jalen Berger had overtaken him by the end of the season and appears to be the future of the position. The New Jersey native led Wisconsin in rushing with 301 yards despite not playing in three games.

Watson has three years of eligibility remaining and will be allowed to play immediately wherever he ends up transferring.

In addition to Berger, Wisconsin’s running back depth chart still includes sophomore Isaac Guerendo, redshirt freshman Julius Davis, while the Badgers also added three running backs in their 2021 recruiting class.

It’s possible that senior Garrett Groshek returns for a sixth season and Wisconsin is also reportedly in the mix for former 4-star recruit Markese Stepp, who announced his transfer from USC last month.

Related

Comments

comments