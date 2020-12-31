Packers: LT David Bakhtiari reportedly suffers season-ending knee injury

The top scoring offense in the NFL reportedly took a huge hit Thursday.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice.

Source: #Packers standout LT David Bakhtiari suffered a season-ending knee injury today in practice. The belief is that he tore his ACL. Just crushing. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 31, 2020

Bakhtiari was named to the Pro Bowl earlier this month and is a two-time All-Pro. According to Pro Football Focus, he has allowed just one sack this season while playing 420 snaps.

Green Bay played three games without Bakhtiari earlier this year after he suffered a chest injury in a loss to Tampa Bay. In those three games, they went with Billy Turner at left tackle and had Rick Wagner at right tackle. That would seemingly be the direction the team would go on Sunday against Chicago, though Wagner is dealing with a knee injury himself that had him being limited in practice on Thursday.

Bakhtiari recently signed the richest contract for an offensive lineman in NFL history.

Related

Comments

comments