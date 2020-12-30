Packers reportedly add veteran defensive lineman

Green Bay has added a veteran defensive lineman that could help in its push for a Super Bowl title.

The Packers claimed Damon “Snacks” Harrison off of waivers from Seattle on Wednesday afternoon.

The Packers were awarded ex-Seahawks DT Snacks Harrison off waivers, per the wire. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 30, 2020

GM Brian Gutekunst and the Packers were interested in signing Harrison before he joined the Seahawks earlier this year. He ended up playing in six games but was inactive against Los Angeles last Sunday. The 32-year-old then asked for his release.

There was some uncertainity initially whether Harrison would report to the Packers. He tweeted after his release that he didn’t want anything to do with the waiver process and seemingly wanted to choose his own team. But after the Packers claimed him, he appeared to acknowledge that Green Bay was among the teams he was OK joining.

Bingo — Damon Harrison Sr. (@snacks) December 30, 2020

Harrison has played for four teams in his nine years in league, including six split between the two teams in New York. New teammate Kenny Clark was glad to see Harrison was being added.

