Badgers up to No. 6 in latest AP Top 25

Wisconsin continued its climb up the AP Top 25 poll Monday.

Following the Badgers wins against Nebraska and at Michigan State, they moved up three spots in the latest poll to No. 6 in the country. It’s the second-highest spot Wisconsin has held this year after previously coming in at No. 4 in the second week of the poll.

The Badgers are the highest ranked Big Ten team but far from the only one in the poll. A total of nine of the 14 teams made it this week. That includes Iowa at No. 10, Rutgers at No. 14, Illinois at No. 15, Michigan at No. 16, Michigan State at No. 17, Northwestern at No. 19, Minnesota at No. 21 and Ohio State at No. 25. As you’d expect, that is the most teams in the poll of any conference.

Wisconsin, Michigan and Northwestern are the only unbeaten teams left in conference play. The Badgers will host Maryland and Minnesota this week at the Kohl Center.

You can find the full poll here.

