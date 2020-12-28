Badgers: RB Jalen Berger likely to play Wednesday, WRs Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor likely out

It appears Wisconsin will once again be shorthanded on offense when it takes the field against Wake Forest on Wednesday in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Coach Paul Chryst told reporters Monday that wide receivers Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor “haven’t done much” in the lead up to the bowl game. Their lack of work on the field likely means they will miss the game. Davis hasn’t played since Nov. 14 due to an undisclosed injury, while Pryor has missed all but a half of the last four games with what the program called an upper body injury.

In their absence, the onus will fall on senior Jack Dunn and true freshman Chimere Dike to pick up the slack. Dunn had the best game of his career the last time out in the win over Minnesota. He caught seven passes for 76 yards and a touchdown. Dike has started all but one game this year and has 10 catches for 154 yards and a score. Another true freshman, Devin Chandler, along with sophomore AJ Abbott and senior Adam Krumholz, could also see increased playing time.

There was good news from Chryst, too. He said running back Jalen Berger has practiced during bowl prep. The true freshman missed the last two games after testing positive for COVID-19 the day before the Badgers played at Iowa. Had the Big Ten still had its 21-day sit rule for a positive test in place, Berger wouldn’t be eligible to play. But the league changed its policy earlier this month, moving it to 17 days, which will allow for Berger to take the field.

Despite playing in just three games, Berger is Wisconsin’s leading rusher with 267 yards. He’s averaged 5.9 yards per carry, which is the best among the Badgers running backs.

Kick on Wednesday in Charlotte is slated for 11 a.m.

