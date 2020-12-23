Several Wisconsin seniors reveal future plans

The Wisconsin football team will be losing a number of key pieces heading into 2021.

Due to the pandemic, the NCAA said this season would not count against the eligibility of any college athletes. That meant senior football players had the option of coming back next fall for another year.

While defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk and safety Eric Burrell said at the beginning of the season they were approaching 2020 as their final campaign, a number of their teammates had not made a decision known. On Wednesday, several did.

In announcements that celebrated their graduation from Wisconsin, the football program put out tweets that described post-graduate plans for the players. Among the guys that indicated they intend to return include wide receiver Jack Dunn, safety Collin Wilder and linebacker Mike Maskalunas.

The list of players that indicated they have decided to leave is longer and it includes Loudermilk, Burrell, defensive end Garrett Rand, fullback Mason Stokke, left tackle Cole Van Lanen, cornerback Caesar Williams and running back Garrett Groshek.

There are several other seniors that were not included as part of the announcements as they graduated previously or have not yet graduated. That includes wide receivers Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor, along with safety Madison Cone and long snapper Adam Bay.

