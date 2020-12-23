Rally comes up short in Bucks season-opening loss at Boston

The new look Milwaukee Bucks did not get their season off to a good start Wednesday night.

Jayson Tatum hit a step-back 3-pointer off the glass with .4 seconds remaining to give Boston a 122-120 lead. After a timeout to set up the final play, Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo got fouled at the rim and was given two free throws with no time left. He hit the first but missed the second and the Bucks lost 122-121.

Tatum opening night game winner over Giannis 😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/WhJh6Sqscl — ESPN (@espn) December 24, 2020

Milwaukee was only in the game that late because of a monster fourth quarter from Antetokounmpo. The Bucks trailed by 17 entering the final period but their star scored 17 points in a 31-12 run to give the team a 115-113 lead with 3:26 left. The two sides traded buckets with new addition Jrue Holiday hitting a step-back 3-pointer to give Milwaukee a 120-119 lead prior to the Tatum heroics.

Antetokounmpo finished with 35 points, 13 rebounds and two assists, while also turning it over a team-high seven times and picking up five fouls.

Middleton gave the club 27 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists, while Holiday had 25 points and six rebounds in his debut. Donte DiVincenzo, in his new starting role, had 15 points, most of it in the first half. The Bucks bench gave them just 12 points.

Boston was led by Jaylen Brown’s 33 points, while Tatum added 30. Jeff Teague gave the Celtics 19 off the bench.

Milwaukee will now head back to Fiserv Forum for the home opener on Christmas Day against Golden State.

