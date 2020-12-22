Packers designate center Corey Linsley to return from injured reserve

The Green Bay Packers could be getting their starting center back soon.

Corey Linsley had been on injured reserve since shortly after suffering a knee injury Nov. 29 against Chicago. However, according to reporters at practice, the veteran was back on the field for Tuesday’s session.

Corey Linsley was back at practice Tuesday. He’s missed the last three games with a knee injury and would be eligible to return Sunday. No Jamaal Williams or Jace Sternberger for the #Packers today pic.twitter.com/9OdunQsgKQ — Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) December 22, 2020

Linsley, whose contract is up after this season, was playing the best football of his career before the injury. Pro Football Focus ranks him as the top center in the NFL and fellow Packers took to Twitter on Monday night to take issue with the veteran not being selected to the Pro Bowl.

Without Linsley in the lineup, Elgton Jenkins has started at center the last three games. When Linsley returns, Jenkins would likely move back to his normal left guard spot, a job currently held by Lucas Patrick. Before Linsley went down, Patrick was at right guard and Billy Turner was at right tackle. With the injury, Turner slid inside to right guard and Rick Wagner came in at right tackle. It’s unclear if the Packers would revert to their original line or keep it the same on the right side and have Patrick as a reserve.

Green Bay (11-3) will host Tennessee (10-4) on Sunday night at Lambeau Field. The Packers can clinch the top seed in the NFC with a win and a Seattle loss.

