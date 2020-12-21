Seven Packers named to the Pro Bowl

The Green Bay Packers are tied with three other teams for the most Pro Bowl selections.

The NFL announced the rosters for the game Monday even though the pandemic means it won’t be played. The rosters included seven Packers, the most they’ve put in the game since 2011. Six of those seven were named starters, which is the most since 1967.

The selections were:

WR Davante Adams* (4th)

CB Jaire Alexander* (1st)

T David Bakhtiari* (3rd)

G Elgton Jenkins* (1st)

RB Aaron Jones (1st)

QB Aaron Rodgers* (9th)

LB Za’Darius Smith* (2nd)

*Indicates a starter

Kansas City, Baltimore and Seattle also saw seven players selected.

