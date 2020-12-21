Former Packers OLBs coach Kevin Greene passes away

Former Green Bay Packers outside linebacker coach Kevin Greene has passed away at the age of 58.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame, where Greene was enshrined in 2016, announced his death.

“The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Kevin Greene,” Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker stated. “I regarded him as a personal friend and a true Hall of Famer in every sense. He possessed the most incredible can-do attitude of anyone I ever met. He was a great player, but more than that, he was a great man. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kevin’s wife, Tara, and their entire family. We will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration for future generations. The Hall of Fame flag will be flown at half-staff in Kevin’s memory.”

Greene played with four different teams over his 15 years in the NFL, including eight with the Los Angeles Rams. He tallied 160 sacks in his career, the third-most in NFL history. A three-time All-Pro, Greene was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1996 and part of the NFL’s 1990s All-Decade Team.

Ten years after retiring, Greene became a coach, joining his former head coach, Dom Capers, when he became the defensive coordinator for the Packers in 2009. He spent five seasons as the outside linebackers coach helping turn Clay Matthews into one of the top players at his position in the league.

Famously, in Super Bowl XLV, Greene is seen telling Matthews “it is time” for him to make a play, which is exactly what he did on the next series.

Such a powerful moment during Super Bowl XLV, as Kevin Greene (then the Packers OLB coach) implores Clay Matthews to step up and rally the defense with Charles Woodson out of the game and the Packers down by four: "It's time. It is time." RIP to a football legend. pic.twitter.com/EvItIDHWML — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 21, 2020

Greene left coaching after the 2013 season but returned to spend two more years with the New York Jets in 2017 and 2018.

Greene leaves behind his wife, Tara, and two children.

His impact across the league was evident Monday as teams, players and former teammates took to social media to express their condolences.

#Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy on the passing of Kevin Greene pic.twitter.com/VbMsYij2bJ — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 21, 2020

Steelers and Rams statements on the passing of the great Kevin Greene: pic.twitter.com/4SMRcNh6bg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 21, 2020

Courtesy of the Vikings and #Packers PR staffs, former Green Bay defensive coordinator Dom Capers shared a few thoughts on his star pupil, assistant coach and dear friend. pic.twitter.com/N5m3wPMrTh — Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) December 21, 2020

Hoped this wasn’t true

KG showed me more attention than he needed to when I got to GB in 2009.

An OLB coach firing up a shitty practice squad TE to make his guys and myself better. I ate it up.

A great coach and man. Honored to have known him. RIP KG. https://t.co/6N8EJM7nPW — Tom Crabtree (@itsCrab) December 21, 2020

Made a deal with Kevin Greene @packers training camp 2010 that if we won the SB we get Lombardi trophy tattoos and I’ll be damned if we didn’t do it! RIP Kevin Greene…. Damn — Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) December 21, 2020

Rest in peace, Kevin Greene. Not sure I ever met another athlete who was as passionate about his craft. Prayers to Tara and the rest of the family. https://t.co/BFiIUxP41e — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) December 21, 2020

The 49ers organization extends its prayers and condolences to the family and friends of Kevin Greene. A member of the @ProFootballHOF, Greene wore the red and gold in 1997. He registered 10.5 sacks and helped the 49ers win the NFC West. pic.twitter.com/PeiiKMxseA — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 21, 2020

Our thoughts are with the family of NFL legend Kevin Greene. A former Jets coach, Kevin made a positive impact on everyone he met. He'll be missed. pic.twitter.com/ok2MP8LNp4 — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 21, 2020

My thoughts and prayers go out to the family of my HOF Brother #KevinGreene… I am shocked to hear the news about my friend, as I reflect on the time we spent over the years! I will miss you brother… but Heaven got better today! Until we meet again #RIP — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) December 21, 2020

In memory of Los Angeles Rams + NFL Legend, Kevin Greene. pic.twitter.com/1kppvHx2hD — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 21, 2020

