Wisconsin QB Jack Coan enters transfer portal

Jack Coan’s time with Wisconsin has come to an end.

It was reported Sunday morning that the quarterback had entered the NCAA transfer portal and will finish his career elsewhere. His dad confirmed the move in a tweet.

Jack coan is officially in the transfer portal he is leaving Wisconsin — Mike Coan (@MikeCoan17) December 20, 2020

Coan started 18 games at Wisconsin and led the Badgers to a Big Ten West title and berth in the Rose Bowl in 2019. He threw for the third-most yards in UW history, while tallying 18 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

The senior was expected to be the starter again this season but he broke his foot in fall camp. He had surgery and missed the first three games of the year. Coan suited up for the Indiana, Iowa and Minnesota games but did not see the field.

Wherever Coan decides to transfer to, he is eligible to play right away.

