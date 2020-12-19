Wisconsin 20, Minnesota 17 (OT): 2-minute drill

Wisconsin got a 30-yard field goal in overtime to beat Minnesota 20-17 and claim Paul Bunyan’s Axe on Saturday night at Camp Randall Stadium.

Game Balls

Offense: Garrett Groshek

Wisconsin hadn’t had a 100-yard rusher this season and nearly every running back not named Jalen Berger had struggled to find traction. That changed on Saturday as Groshek ran for a career-high 154 yards and a touchdown. About a third of his yards, 49 of them, came in the fourth quarter and overtime. He helped set up a field goal to give Wisconsin a 17-10 lead and then was the driving force to set up the game winner in overtime.

Absolutely played his tail off! Offensive Player of the Game: @garrettgro37 pic.twitter.com/7pkZITyik1 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 20, 2020

Defense: Leo Chenal

The sophomore linebacker was everywhere against the Gophers. He had 13 tackles, including 10 solo stops, five tackles for loss and two sacks. He also forced a fumble and broke up a pass. It was a career day for Chenal, whose five TFLs were the most by a Wisconsin player in three seasons.

Special Teams: Collin Larsh

He did miss a field goal in the first quarter, but Larsh came through when it really mattered in the fourth quarter and overtime. The junior hit from 31 yards to give the Badgers a 17-10 lead and then from 30 yards in overtime to get the win. Larsh is now 5-for-7 on the year.

Best Video

The Axe is staying in Madison. Collin Larsh (@cjlarsh) nails the overtime game-winner to lift @BadgerFootball to the rivalry win. pic.twitter.com/71n8PiOA50 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 20, 2020

Best Tweets

What’s a Gopher to a Badger ? #NotADamnThing 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Faion Hicks (@Faion_Hicks) December 20, 2020

Sheesh, I love my team ❤️#OnWisconsin — Eric Burrell (@EricBurrell_) December 20, 2020

LOVE THIS TEAM #OnWisconsin — Jack Sanborn (@JackSanborn79) December 20, 2020

Even in a crazy year, we still have some things remain the same. Paul Bunyan’s axe is staying home in Madison where it belongs. Thanks for coming out, Gophers! pic.twitter.com/AZglRoNv2M — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) December 20, 2020

This is what a leader looks like to the bitter end! Not the way he wanted the season to go but there is no question about this kids heart and loyalty’s to his teammates. When one door closes another door opens. I am proud of you Jack. pic.twitter.com/maUJlJ3apI — Coach Hoss (@rhoss14) December 20, 2020

In Case You Missed It

— Wisconsin played without three of its top four running backs, three of its top six wide receivers, its starting left tackle and its starting center. All were out for undisclosed reasons.

— Wisconsin went 1-for-3 on replay reviews. Officials overturned a forced fumble and recovery by the Badgers, along with upholding Minnesota downing a punt at the 1-yard line. The lone call that went the Badgers way came on a catch to Chimere Dike, which the officials upheld after review.

— Wisconsin lost starting quarterback Graham Mertz to what appeared to be a head injury in the third quarter. Coach Paul Chryst didn’t know the severity of the injury, but Mertz was able to come back out and celebrate with the team.

— After the game, all the seniors took turns chopping the goal posts with Paul Bunyan’s Axe, though Groshek had to be forced into doing it. He said he doesn’t really play for the trophies or the celebration, he just loves to play the game.

Inside the Numbers

22-3 — That’s Wisconsin’s record against Minnesota in the last quarter century. The Badgers have won 16 of the last 17 games between the rivals.

245 — That’s how many yards Wisconsin’s current or former walk-ons accounted for on Saturday. Groshek had 167 total yards, wide receiver Jack Dunn had 76 yards and Brady Schipper added two yards.

1 — That’s how many career touchdown passes Chase Wolf has after he found Dunn for a short 4-yard score in the third quarter. He was filling in for an injured Graham Mertz and it came on third down.

A couple firsts here: 1. @BadgerFootball has its first lead today.

2. Chase Wolf has his first career TD pass. pic.twitter.com/teT3L97Ud6 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 19, 2020

20 — That’s how many points Wisconsin scored. It’s the first time since Nov. 14 the Badgers scored in double digits.

What’s Next

The Badgers (3-3) will wait and see if they get invited to a bowl game.

Related

Comments

comments