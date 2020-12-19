Packers 24, Panthers 16: 2-minute drill

Green Bay jumped out to a 21-3 lead and held on for a 24-16 win over Carolina on Saturday night at Lambeau Field.

Game Balls

Offense: Aaron Jones

When your passing game struggles like it did Saturday night you better be able to count on the running game and the Packers did exactly that with Jones. He ran for 145 yards and averaged 7.3 yards per carry while doing so. He also scored his ninth rushing touchdown of the season.

Jones has started to get hot towards the end of the year. He’s averaging 108.5 yards per game in the last four and 6.4 yards every time he touches it.

Defense: Adrian Amos

Green Bay’s leader in the secondary, Amos was flying around against the Panthers. He had seven tackles, including six solo stops, while racking up his first sack of the season. The safety also was getting his hands on a lot of passes, knocking down a season-best three on the night.

Special Teams: Mason Crosby

The Packers veteran kicker delivered again when most needed. With Green Bay leading 21-13, Crosby drilled a 51-yard field goal to make it a two-score game once again. Crosby is now 16-for-16 on the season.

In Case You Missed It

— The Packers won 24-16. It was the second-straight season Green Bay beat Carolina by that score.

— Wide receiver Davante Adams failed to get into the end zone, snapping a streak of eight-straight games with a touchdown, which is a franchise record. Adams finished with seven catches for 42 yards.

— Running back Jamaal Williams left the game with a quad injury and did not return.

Inside the Numbers

40 — That’s how many touchdowns Aaron Rodgers has thrown for this season. He becomes the first player in NFL history with three seasons of 40 or more touchdowns in a career.

1 — That’s how many turnovers the Panthers had but it was a big one. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater tried to stretch the ball out across the goal line on a sneak but it was jarred loose by linebacker Krys Barnes. The Packers recovered and went on to score a touchdown to go up 21-3.

96 — That’s how many net passing yards the Packers had.

11 — That’s how many wins the Packers have on the year. It’s the most in the NFC and leaves them with the inside track to the No. 1 seed and a bye in the first round of the playoffs.

What’s Next

The Packers (11-3) will host Tennessee (9-4) next Sunday in the final home game of the regular season.

