(12) Wisconsin 85, (23) Louisville 48: Last word

No. 12 Wisconsin played its most complete game of the season on its way to a 85-48 win over No. 23 Louisville on Saturday at the Kohl Center.

Player of the Game: D’Mitrik Trice

Trice didn’t score in the final 36:31 of the game but it was his hot start that set the tone for what the Badgers went on to do. He hit three 3-pointers in the first 3:29 and then went on to lead the team with five assists. He finished with zero turnovers, the fifth time in seven games he’s done that.

The good: Micah Potter

Potter scored a game-high 20 points and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds. He was at this best early in the second half as he scored eight points in 1:38 to help the Badgers push their lead to 30 points.

The senior has now played in 28 games for the Badgers and they’ve won 22 of them.

The not so good: Turnovers

When you win by 37 there aren’t a lot of bad things to point out so we’ll focus on the turnovers. Wisconsin gave up the ball 10 times, which tied a season-high. Louisville turned those into seven points.

Stat of the Game: 16

That’s how many 3-pointers the Badgers hit. It was a season-high and just two short of the school record. Their 64% (16-for-25) shooting from beyond the arc was their best mark since the 2015 Elite Eight win against Arizona.

In Case You Missed It

— Wisconsin won by 37 points. It’s the largest margin of victory against an AP Top 25 team in school history.

— Wisconsin was without freshmen Ben Carlson and Carter Gilmore. Coach Greg Gard said neither ways cleared medically for the game.

— Louisville was without its top scorer Carlik Jones and was playing for the first time in 18 days after having shut activities down due to COVID-19.

— Wisconsin was wearing alternate uniforms that were designed by seniors Brad Davison, D’Mitrik Trice, Aleem Ford and Micah Potter.

What’s next?

Wisconsin (6-1) will open Big Ten play on Tuesday at home against Nebraska.

