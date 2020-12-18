Wisconsin hockey releases second-half schedule

The second half of Wisconsin’s hockey season will get underway in early January.
The school announced Friday that the Badgers would return to the ice Jan. 9 against No. 1 Minnesota at La Bahn Arena. There are eight more series on the schedule, including a makeup series at Michigan State the weekend of March 5 after the previous series had to be postponed or COVID-19 reasons.
Here’s a look at the full schedule:
Jan. 9 — Minnesota
Jan. 10 — Minnesota
Jan. 15 — Arizona State
Jan. 16 — Arizona State
Jan. 21 — at Penn State
Jan. 22 — at Penn State
Jan. 29 — vs Michigan State
Jan. 30 — vs Michigan State
Feb. 5 — at Minnesota
Feb. 6 — at Minnesota
Feb. 13 — at Michigan
Feb. 14 — at Michigan
Feb. 19 — vs Notre Dame
Feb. 20 — vs Notre Dame
Feb. 26 — vs Ohio State
Feb. 27 — vs Ohio State
March 5 — at Michigan State
March 6 — at Michigan State