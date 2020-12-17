Packers largely healthy heading into game against Carolina

Green Bay appears to be as healthy as it has been in some time heading into Saturday’s game against Carolina.

The Packers released their final injury report of the week Thursday and only two players — tight end Jace Sternberger (concussion) and offensive lineman Simon Stepaniak — were listed as out. Wide receiver Malik Taylor (hamstring) was the only player listed as questionable.

There was concern this week that outside linebacker Rashan Gary may not be ready to play after leaving the win at Detroit early with a hip injury. But despite being limited at practice all week, he did not have an injury designation and coach Matt LaFleur said he’s good to go.

The bigger news on the injury report came from Carolina’s side. All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, who has played in just three games this year due to injury, is listed as doubtful with a thigh injury. Starting tackle Russell Okung is listed as questionable with a calf injury.

Final #Packers injury report. Most notable aspect comes from Carolina: Christian McCaffrey is doubtful.

